Gujarat Election: Varachha Road Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Varachha Road constituency (AC no.161) in Surat district went to polls on December 1, 2035. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Varachha Road is a legislative assembly constituency in Surat district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Varachha Road constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Kishor Kanani (Kumar) won Varachha Road Assembly constituency seat after securing 68472 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Gajera Dhirubhai Haribhai by a margin of 13998 votes.



In 2017, Varachha Road constituency had 198634 voters, including 112658 males and 85970 females. The constituency also had 6 third gender voters.



The Varachha Road assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 54.634% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

