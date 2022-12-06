Gujarat Election: Vatva Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Vatva constituency (AC no.43) in Ahmedabad East district went to polls on December 5, 2058. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Vatva is a legislative assembly constituency in Ahmedabad East district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Vatva constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Pradipsinh Bhagvatsinh Jadeja won Vatva Assembly constituency seat after securing 131133 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Bipinchandra Rugnathbhai (Bipinkaka) by a margin of 62380 votes.

In 2017, Vatva constituency had 311887 voters, including 168925 males and 142961 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.

The Vatva assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 61.497% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.