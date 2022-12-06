Gujarat Election: Vijapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Vijapur constituency (AC no.26) in Mahesana district went to polls on December 5, 2041. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Vijapur is a legislative assembly constituency in Mahesana district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Ramanbhai Dhulabhai won Vijapur Assembly constituency seat after securing 72326 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Nathabhai Prabhudas by a margin of 1164 votes.

In 2017, Vijapur constituency had 209787 voters, including 108365 males and 101412 females. The constituency also had 10 third gender voters.

The Vijapur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.248% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.