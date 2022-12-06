Gujarat Election: Viramgam Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Viramgam constituency (AC no.39) in Surendranagar district went to polls on December 5, 2054. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Viramgam is a legislative assembly constituency in Surendranagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Viramgam constituency in the Gujarat election 2022.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai won Viramgam Assembly constituency seat after securing 76178 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Dr. Tejshriben Dilipkumar Patel by a margin of 6548 votes.

In 2017, Viramgam constituency had 271166 voters, including 140925 males and 130235 females. The constituency also had 6 third gender voters.

The Viramgam assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 41.024% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.