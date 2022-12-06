Gujarat Election: Vyara Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Vyara constituency (AC no.171) in Bardoli (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2045. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Vyara is a legislative assembly constituency in Bardoli (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Gamit Punabhai Dhedabhai won Vyara Assembly constituency seat after securing 88576 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Chaudhari Arvindbhai Rumsibhai by a margin of 24414 votes.



In 2017, Vyara constituency had 207406 voters, including 101948 males and 105454 females. The constituency also had 4 third gender voters.



The Vyara assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 54.386% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

