Gujarat Election: Wadhwan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Wadhwan constituency (AC no.62) in Surendranagar district went to polls on December 1, 2024. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Wadhwan is a legislative assembly constituency in Surendranagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Wadhwan constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Dhanjibhai Patel (Makson) won Wadhwan Assembly constituency seat after securing 89595 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Mohanbhai Dahyabhai by a margin of 19524 votes. In 2017, Wadhwan constituency had 269165 voters, including 139944 males and 129218 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters. The Wadhwan assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51.338 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.