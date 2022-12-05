Himachal Pradesh Election: Nachan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nachan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 28) in Mandi district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023. Nachan is a legislative assembly constituency in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Nachan constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Vinod Kumar won Nachan Assembly constituency seat after securing 38154 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Lal Singh Kaushal by a margin of 15896 votes. In 2017, Nachan constituency had 77783 voters, including 39195 males and 38588 females. The Nachan assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 60.7% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.