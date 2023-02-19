Infographic | 70% of candidates in Nagaland polls are graduate or above, says ADR report

Seventy per cent of candidates in the fray for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly elections declared their educational qualifications to be graduate or above, according to data analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The Nagaland Election Watch and ADR that analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 184 candidates who are contesting in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023, also found that 49 (27 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between class 8 and class 12.

Meanwhile, 128 (70 per cent) candidates declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. Four candidates are diploma holders. One candidate declared himself to be just literate while two candidates are illiterates, as per the report.

Out of the 184 candidates analysed, 68 are from National parties, 72 are from state parties, 25 are from registered unrecognised parties and 19 candidates are contesting independently.

Polling for the northeast state's Assmbly elections is scheduled for February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2.