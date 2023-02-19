Infographic | How Meghalaya spent on healthcare, education and welfare in election years 2018 vs 2023

The Meghalaya Assembly elections are just around the corner, with voting slated to take place on February 27.

The elections in the hill state are set to be a three-way contest, with the National People's Party (NPP) contesting against the joint forces of the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC), and a coalition comprising the BJP, United Democratic Party (UDP), and the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP).

In the run-up to the polls, the BJP has put forth development as its poll plank, with star campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising "all-round development" in the hill state.

In view of the upcoming elections and narratives around development, we compare the budgetary allocations in Meghalaya in election years 2018 vs 2023.

As evident from the graph, Education, Arts & Culture and Medical & Public Health both got significant boosts in terms of allocation: while the education and culture sector saw an increase of Rs 600 crore in allocation in comparison to 2018-19, the public health sector got a boost of around Rs 500 crore.

In terms of other aspects of welfare, verticals such as sanitation, family welfare, labour and employment, etc. also saw increases in allocation, with Urban Development getting the most significant boost in comparison to 2018-19.