Activist seeks ban on Kichcha Sudeep's screenings as K'taka braces to vote

Social activist and advocate K P Sripal has urged the Election Commission to ban the screening of films, TV reality shows and advertisements featuring actor Kichcha Sudeep till the completion of Assembly polls as the actor has decided to campaign for BJP.

In the memorandum submitted to the district election officer, he said the telecast of any programme, film, song featuring Sudeep on television, in cinema hall or in public places would influence voters and it would lead to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Also Read | Kichcha Sudeep confirms he will campaign for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

So the Election Commission must ban the screening of any video featuring Sudeep till May 10, the memorandum said.