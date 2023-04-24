Amit Shah begins Karnataka poll campaign in Mysuru

Amit Shah begins Karnataka poll campaign in Mysuru, offers prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari

Amit Shah was welcomed at Mysuru airport by MLA S A Ramadass

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 24 2023, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 12:47 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s key strategist Amit Shah began his campaign in the Old Mysuru region, on Monday.

Amit Shah offered prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill, on Monday morning. Earlier, he was welcomed at Mysuru airport by MLA S A Ramadass, MP Pratap Simha and other leaders of the BJP. 

He proceeded to Chamundi Hill and offered prayers accompanied by the leaders. 

Amit Shah's poll campaign from Old Mysuru Region is to strengthen the party, which is said to be a strong fort of JD(S), followed by Congress. 

He will begin the roadshow from Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district and campaigns for the party candidate C S Niranjan Kumar.

It may be mentioned that Congress too began its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Gundlupet taluk.

Thousands of people have already gathered in Gundlupet, swaying the BJP flags, where Amit Shah will be taking out a roadshow .

From there, he will leave for Sakleshpur and hold a roadshow campaigning for the party candidate Cement Manjunatha.

He will later proceed to Hubballi.

Amit Shah
Mysuru
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP
Karnataka Assembly Polls

