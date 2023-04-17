B S Yediyurappa slams 'betrayers' Shettar, Savadi

BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Sunday called out his former party colleagues Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi as “betrayers” in a significant broadside that sought to convey a key political message.

Yediyurappa, arguably the tallest Lingayat leader of the BJP, was deployed to attack fellow community members Shettar and Savadi who are miffed that they were not given tickets to contest the May 10 Assembly election.

The veteran listed out all key positions Shettar and Savadi were provided by the BJP.

“What injustice have we done to Shettar? People know about Shettar only because of the BJP. I want to ask Shettar why he is joining Congress,” Yediyurappa said, pointing out that Shettar was made the BJP state president, Leader of the Opposition and chief minister.

“He betrayed the party that has given him all these positions,” Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa insisted that Shettar was not asked to retire from politics. “Did we say that we are not giving you power,” he asked.

Shettar was offered a Rajya Sabha seat, a Union ministerial berth and an Assembly ticket to his family member, according to Yediyurappa. “He’s committing an unpardonable offence. People will not forgive this,” he said. On Savadi, Yediyurappa said the former Athani MLA was given ample opportunities. “We made him an MLA, the cooperatives minister and an MLC after he lost his seat. He was made the deputy CM... despite all this, he betrayed the party,” Yediyurappa said, adding that Savadi had five years left as MLC. Yediyurappa’s news conference was to counter the narrative that the BJP is sidelining leaders from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which is the saffron party’s traditional support base.

“Such things are being spread deliberately. We have given and will give whatever is due to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community,” Yediyurappa said. “There’s no need to pay heed to the Congress’ narrative. I’ve already appealed to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat... I resigned as CM on my own, not under pressure. Similarly, I announced retirement from electoral politics on my own,” he said. On him breaking away from the BJP in 2012, Yediyurappa said it was the “biggest regret of his life”. Yediyurappa urged BJP workers not to worry about people leaving. “I’ll join you and campaign hard,” he said. “I’ve turned 80, but I’m still strong. No power in this world can stop the BJP from coming to power in Karnataka.”