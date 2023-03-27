BJP hopes for momentum after quota decisions in Karnataka

The BJP’s poll managers are upbeat after the Bommai administration, last week, announced major reservation-related decisions.

According to sources in the BJP, the party is confident that the momentum will swing in its favour after the government's decisions on internal reservation among Scheduled Castes and increasing OBC quota for Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

Last Friday, the Cabinet decided to scrap 4 per cent reservation for Muslims under the OBC quota, which will be distributed equally among Vokkaligas and Lingayats. Muslims, who come under Category 2B, will be moved to the 10 per cent EWS quota pool. After the Cabinet decision, Vokkaligas will get 6 per cent (earlier 4 per cent) and Lingayats 7 per cent (earlier 5 per cent) under Categories 2(C) and 2(D), respectively.

The Congress has already announced that it would undo the reservation decisions taken by the BJP government if voted to power.

The BJP is anticipating the Congress to oppose the decision to scrap the Muslim quota. "Our narrative against religion-based reservation will stregthen if Congress bats for the Muslim quota," a BJP poll strategist said.

While the BJP does not expect significant electoral gains from Vokkaligas, the party is confident that hiking reservation for Panchamasalis will help solidify its position with respect to Lingayats in north Karnataka where anti-incumbency is a worry.

The BJP also expects the Congress to be in a soup over internal reservation for SCs. Many Dalit leaders of the Congress wanted internal quotas. The Cabinet has decided to recommend 6 per cent quota for SC (Left), 5.5 per cent for SC (Right), 4.5 per cent for Lambanis/Bhovis/Kormas/Korachas and 1 per cent for Others.

"This is a challenge for us now," a senior Congress leader admitted. "It might sway votes towards the BJP, especially from communities that wanted internal reservation."

BJP SC Morcha president Chalavadi Narayanaswamy described as "historic" the decision on internal reservation. "Only BJP could have done this. Congress sat on it for six years. We have given closure to this issue. Why aren't questions being asked of Congress for not having done anything about this?" he said.

Congress' Rajya Sabha member L Hanumanthaiah said the BJP took a decision in a hurry keeping the election in mind. "States like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have taken similar resolutions in their Assemblies and sent it to the Centre. The Centre has put them in cold storage. It's possible that Karnataka's decision will meet a similar fate," he said.