BJP plans to field Sumalatha if HDK contests from Mandya

The ruling BJP is gearing up to field Mandya Lok Sabha MP, Sumalatha Ambareesh in the event of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy decides to contest from Mandya as his second seat.

A senior leader in the BJP told DH that the BJP’s strategy meet held on Sunday late night discussed to field Sumalatha, and it was even conveyed to her.

This is part of BJP’s big plans to field strong candidates against Opposition’s top leaders like Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy in order to dispel the notion that it fields weak candidates against Opposition in Vokkaliga heartland.

“Sumalatha was told to come to party office and leaders sought her opinion. She seemed to be positive about contesting against Kumaraswamy in Mandya though nothing is fixed as yet. She has already dismissed the possibility of her only son Abhishek contesting from Mandya,” the source added.