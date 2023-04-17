BJP plans to field Sumalatha if HDK contests from Mandya

The ruling BJP is gearing up to field Mandya Lok Sabha MP, Sumalatha Ambareesh in the event of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy decides to contest from Mandya as his second seat.
A senior leader in the BJP told DH that the BJP’s strategy meet held on Sunday late night discussed to field Sumalatha, and it was even conveyed to her.
This is part of BJP’s big plans to field strong candidates against Opposition’s top leaders like Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy in order to dispel the notion that it fields weak candidates against Opposition in Vokkaliga heartland.
“Sumalatha was told to come to party office and leaders sought her opinion. She seemed to be positive about contesting against Kumaraswamy in Mandya though nothing is fixed as yet. She has already dismissed the possibility of her only son Abhishek contesting from Mandya,” the source added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20
In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah
Grammar of anarchy
Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings
Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022
Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore
Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr
Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek
Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram
€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily