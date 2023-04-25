BJP 'purchased' govt in Karnataka with loot money: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the present BJP dispensation in Karnataka was not an elected government, but one "purchased" with the money looted from people.

Speaking at an interaction with sugarcane growers here on Monday, Rahul appealed to the voters to give Congress a majority this time in Karnataka, by ensuring victory of at least 150 party candidates. He called upon voters to restrict BJP to 40 seats.

He said that while farmers and small traders were in dire straits, the resources of the country were being diverted to two capitalists.

"Gautam Adani and Ambani have availed of loans to the tune of lakhs of crores. They were granted loans at short notice and they were waived also. But, farmers' loans have not been waived," he said.

Anand Jagtap, a farmer said that Rs 2,700 per tonne of sugarcane paid by the sugar factories was insufficient. Concurring with him, Rahul said that prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and GST had to be paid even for agricultural equipment. "The input costs of agriculture have gone up and the returns have come down. Congress, after being voted to power, will make all efforts to double the income of farmers," he claimed.

"We will ensure uniform price for sugarcane across the state. Honest efforts will be made to resolve the problems faced by farmers. Protecting farmers' interest is our motto," he said.

All India Congress Committee in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala and others were present.