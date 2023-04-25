BJP 'purchased' K'taka govt with loot money: Rahul

BJP 'purchased' govt in Karnataka with loot money: Rahul

Rahul appealed to the voters to give Congress a majority this time in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Ramdurg ,
  • Apr 25 2023, 02:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 04:34 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg, in Belagavi district. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the present BJP dispensation in Karnataka was not an elected government, but one "purchased" with the money looted from people.

Speaking at an interaction with sugarcane growers here on Monday, Rahul appealed to the voters to give Congress a majority this time in Karnataka, by ensuring victory of at least 150 party candidates. He called upon voters to restrict BJP to 40 seats.

He said that while farmers and small traders were in dire straits, the resources of the country were being diverted to two capitalists.

Also Read | Massive crowds join Rahul Gandhi on his road show in Karnataka's Vijayapura

"Gautam Adani and Ambani have availed of loans to the tune of lakhs of crores. They were granted loans at short notice and they were waived also. But, farmers' loans have not been waived," he said.

Anand Jagtap, a farmer said that Rs 2,700 per tonne of sugarcane paid by the sugar factories was insufficient. Concurring with him, Rahul said that prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and GST had to be paid even for agricultural equipment. "The input costs of agriculture have gone up and the returns have come down. Congress, after being voted to power, will make all efforts to double the income of farmers," he claimed.

"We will ensure uniform price for sugarcane across the state. Honest efforts will be made to resolve the problems faced by farmers. Protecting farmers' interest is our motto," he said.

All India Congress Committee in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala and others were present. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

 