Campaigning ends today for polls after big guns dazzle Karnataka

Campaigning for the May 10 Assembly polls ends on Monday after the major players — the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) — swamped the voters with a series of high-voltage rallies and roadshows.

The stakes are high as Karnataka polls will also set the tone for the 2024 general elections.

Arch-rivals BJP and Congress deployed their top guns for statewide campaigns, with both of them seeking a clear majority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his Karnataka campaign on Sunday after having addressed 18 public rallies and six road shows, which underscored the saffron party's dependence on its star attraction to woo voters.

Read | No uncertified advertisements during silence period: EC to parties ahead of Karnataka polls

Modi's slogan was "Ee baariya nirdhara, bahumatada BJP sarkara" (The decision this time, majority BJP government).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union ministers and other national leaders also campaigned in Karnataka.

The BJP's campaign has largely revolved around the 'double-engine' government, development, reservation and national security.

The Congress had its president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi address 80 public meetings, road shows and interactions with specific groups in the run-up to the polls.

Kharge led by example by holding the largest number of 31 public meetings. Rahul, who campaigned for 10 days, crisscrossed the state attending 20 public meetings and one roadshow till Sunday evening while Priyanka held 25 public meetings.

Even Sonia Gandhi, who has kept away from election campaigns since 2019 owing to health reasons, addressed a rally in Karnataka.

The Congress has made corruption and price rise as its main poll planks with a well-publicised '40% commission' narrative. The Congress is also banking on five 'guarantees' based on Rahul's pet welfare agenda to woo voters.

The JD(S), the only relevant regional party in the state, ran a consistent Pancha Rathna campaign helmed by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, a former PM, also joined the party's campaign despite age-related ailments. The JD(S) has set an ambitious target of winning 123 seats. The JD(S) has positioned itself as a party for and of Kannadigas.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections here