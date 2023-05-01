Cong creating problems due to fear of losing: Bommai

Commenting on Priyank Kharge’s statements, Bommai said, 'He has termed Modi as unfit (Nalayak), out of frustration'

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 01 2023, 23:26 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 02:46 ist
CM Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the Congress has been creating problems in Varuna due to the fear of losing the constituency.

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport, on Monday, Bommai said, “They are under the illusion of winning the poll by mischief. After the campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party is set to win an additional number of seats. There is a huge change in the grassroots level and there is a great enthusiasm among the people’’.

“The intention of the Congress is to create fear among the people and stop them from voting for the BJP. This strategy will not work. People will vote for the BJP, without any fear and the voting percentage is sure to increase. I will also campaign in Varuna,” Bommai said.

Commenting on Priyank Kharge’s statements, Bommai said, “He has termed Modi as unfit (Nalayak), out of frustration. His father too lost his temper and accused Modi, only to seek apology and withdraw his statement later”.

The people should not trust the guarantees of the Congress. They are giving false promises during elections and later betray the people. If all the money is spent on guarantees, the state would go bankrupt, he said.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
basavaraj bommai
BJP
Congress
India News

