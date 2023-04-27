Congress files police complaint against Shah over 'riots' remark

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and D K Shivakumar on Thursday filed a police complaint against Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah and the organisers of a BJP rally for allegedly making "provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning the opposition".

The complaint has been registered at Bengaluru's High Grounds police station.

Also Read — 'Brazenly intimidatory statement': Jairam Ramesh slams Shah's remarks on Karnataka polls

Yesterday, the Congress termed Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that Karnataka would be afflicted by riots if the grand old party came to power as a "brazenly intimidatory statement", and accused him of "issuing threats" during the election campaign.

Addressing a public meeting on Tuesday in Karnataka's Belagavi district, Shah said the development of the state will be on the "reverse gear" if the Congress forms the government.

"If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots," the Home Minister had said.

More to follow...