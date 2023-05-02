Congress has never insulted Ambedkar, says Kharge

Dismissing the BJP’s criticism of the Congress that the grand old party insulted Dr B R Ambedkar, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that it was his party which appointed Babasaheb as chairman of the Constitution drafting committee.

Addressing a campaign rally for party candidate Eshwar Khandre here, Kharge said, “India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru recognised Ambedkar’s wisdom and appointed him the chairman of the drafting committee. This happened when the BJP was not even born.”

“The Congress believes in the ideals of Buddha, Basava, Jyothiba Phule and Dr Ambedkar. The Constitution framed by the Ambedkar-led committee drew inspiration from Buddha and Basava ideals.

The BJP, on the other hand, wants to replace the Constitution with Manusmriti. The Manusmriti puts down the marginalised sections (Shudras) and the women while Ambedkar’s Constitution guarantees equality to all, irrespective of religion, caste and gender,” Kharge said.

“It was Congress which implemented Article 371(J), after amending the Constitution, in Kalyana Karnataka. What’s the contribution of the double-engine government to the region,” he questioned.