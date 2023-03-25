Congress issues first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka elections: DKS to contest from Kanakpura, Siddaramaiah from Varuna

Karnataka Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections. D K Shivakumar will fight from Kanakpura while Siddaramaiah will be contesting from Varuna. Priyank Kharge will be contesting from Chitapur, which is an SC seat.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will be on a visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday -- his seventh this year -- during which he will take part in various official events and address a mega public meet organised by the BJP.

