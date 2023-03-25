Cong issues 1st list of 124 candidates for K'taka polls

Congress issues first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka elections: DKS to contest from Kanakpura, Siddaramaiah from Varuna

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will be on a visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 25 2023, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 08:28 ist
Credit: DH Photo/ Pushkar V

Karnataka Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections. D K Shivakumar will fight from Kanakpura while Siddaramaiah will be contesting from Varuna. Priyank Kharge will be contesting from Chitapur, which is an SC seat.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will be on a visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday -- his seventh this year -- during which he will take part in various official events and address a mega public meet organised by the BJP.

More to follow...

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Congress
Karnatak news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

 