Now, Congress launches 'CryPMPayCM' campaign in K'taka

Congress launches 'CryPMPayCM' campaign in poll-bound Karnataka after Priyanka slams Modi

The hashtag #CryPMPayCM was trending on Twitter with several Congress leaders using it

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 01 2023, 12:21 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 13:06 ist
Credit: Twitter/@IYCKarnataka

A day after All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chided Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘crying’ over his insults in public, the Karnataka Congress on Monday launched the 'CryPMPayCM' campaign in the poll-bound state.

"The PM's speeches these days remind me of my Facebook feed - full of complaints and no substantial content. Time for a status update? #CryPMPayCM," Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee tweeted.

Also Read — Uniform Civil Code, 3 free cylinders, Nandini milk in BJP's 'praja pranalike' manifesto for poll-bound Karnataka

The hashtag #CryPMPayCM was trending on Twitter with several Congress leaders using it.

The jibe, however, did not sit well with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who said that PM Modi had never cried. He further slammed the Congress, saying that the grand old party had been crying for 9 years, but still didn't have people's sympathy.

The trading of barbs between the Congress and the BJP comes on the back of a public rally in favour of Navalgund Congress candidate N H Konareddy on Saturday, where Priyanka had said that the BJP did not understand that elections are meant to address the concerns of people. Instead, the PM only speaks about political bickerings, she had alleged.

“I have seen several prime ministers from Indira Gandhi to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. Modi happens to be the only prime minister, who, while neglecting the grievances of the public, shares only his issues,” she said.

Last year, posters with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s face on a QR code titled ‘PayCM’ were spotted across Karnataka. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Indian Politics
Congress
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery

Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count

Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count

Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs

Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

As India greys, care economy blooms

As India greys, care economy blooms

 