Congress launches 'CryPMPayCM' campaign in poll-bound Karnataka after Priyanka slams Modi

A day after All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chided Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘crying’ over his insults in public, the Karnataka Congress on Monday launched the 'CryPMPayCM' campaign in the poll-bound state.

"The PM's speeches these days remind me of my Facebook feed - full of complaints and no substantial content. Time for a status update? #CryPMPayCM," Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee tweeted.

"The PM's speeches these days remind me of my Facebook feed - full of complaints and no substantial content. Time for a status update? 📝 #CryPMPayCM" pic.twitter.com/1l54bQXm8y — IYC Karnataka (@IYCKarnataka) April 30, 2023

The hashtag #CryPMPayCM was trending on Twitter with several Congress leaders using it.

The jibe, however, did not sit well with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who said that PM Modi had never cried. He further slammed the Congress, saying that the grand old party had been crying for 9 years, but still didn't have people's sympathy.

#WATCH | "PM has never cried, it is Congress who has been crying for the past 9 years and people also don't have sympathy for them...," says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Congress' CryPMPayCM social media campaign pic.twitter.com/cHfsHUjTFK — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

The trading of barbs between the Congress and the BJP comes on the back of a public rally in favour of Navalgund Congress candidate N H Konareddy on Saturday, where Priyanka had said that the BJP did not understand that elections are meant to address the concerns of people. Instead, the PM only speaks about political bickerings, she had alleged.

“I have seen several prime ministers from Indira Gandhi to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. Modi happens to be the only prime minister, who, while neglecting the grievances of the public, shares only his issues,” she said.

Last year, posters with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s face on a QR code titled ‘PayCM’ were spotted across Karnataka.