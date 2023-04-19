Congress may field D K Suresh against Ashoka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 07:09 ist
KPCC chairman D K Shivakumar and his brother, Kanakapura Congress MP D K Suresh. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar’s brother D K Suresh, the lone party MP in the state, is likely to contest the May 10 Assembly election.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Shivakumar said Suresh will contest the election. “He will file the nomination. But the constituency is not yet decided,” he said.

Meanwhile, Suresh also spoke to mediapersons and said discussions are happening in the AICC about his candidature.

Also Read | Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar & his family's wealth jumps to Rs 1,413.78 crore

“They have told me to file nomination and keep all the documents ready. I am waiting for the AICC leaders to tell me their decision,” he said.

Speculations are rife that Suresh will be fielded against BJP’s R Ashoka in Padmanabhanagar. The Congress candidate in Padmanabhanagar Raghunatha Naidu has invited him to contest in his place, Suresh told mediapersons.

Ashoka, who currently is the revenue minister, has won from Padmanabhanagar thrice, ever since the constituency was carved out of the erstwhile Uttarahalli in 2008. In an apparent bid to make a dent into the Congress votes in Kanakapura, represented by Shivakumar, the BJP has fielded Ashoka from both Padmanabhanagar and Kanakapura. 

Speaking to DH, Naidu said he has urged Suresh to contest from Padmanabhanagar. “I am ready to withdraw my candidature if Suresh agrees to contest. I want him to contest and win. The question here is not about an individual but the party’s prospects at large,” Naidu said.

