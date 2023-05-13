How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

Congress wrests Karnataka from BJP: K'taka's map before and after elections

The incumbent BJP government has been displaced by the people of Karnataka, who have delivered a mandate in favour of the Congress this Assembly election

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2023, 18:46 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 23:05 ist
Credit: DH Graphic

In Karnataka, power has changed hands as counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly election concludes. 

Here's how the map of Karnataka has changed from 2018 to 2023.

After counting concluded in the southern state -- the first and only state in south India where the BJP has been able to form the government -- the Congress secured a victory and bagged 136 seats in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, while the incumbent BJP managed to secure only 65 seats.

Track Karnataka poll results coverage here

Meanwhile, JD(S) candidates bagged the 19 out of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly. Other candidates secured the remaining four seats. 

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats. The Congress bagged 80 seats and JD(S) 37. There was also one independent member, while the BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) had one seat each.

