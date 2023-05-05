Cong's clarifications only indicate insecurity: Bommai

Congress's clarifications only indicate their insecurity and dishonesty: CM Bommai

Bommai also dismissed pre-poll surveys that give the Congress an edge in the state

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS , Mysuru,
  • May 05 2023, 19:08 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 19:18 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being welcomed as he campaigns for upcoming Assembly polls in his constituency in Shiggaon, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Congress leaders' promise to develop Anjaneya temples and constitute the Anjadri board (after announcing to ban the Bajarang Dal in their manifesto) is a result of insecurity among the party's leaders. "There is no honesty and truth in the words of Congress leaders. People won't accept it," Bommai said. 

He was speaking to media persons on his arrival at the Mysuru airport to hold roadshows in the T Narasipura and Varuna constituencies in the Mysuru district on Friday. 

Also reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's clarification that he only meant that CM Bommai was corrupt and that not all from the Lingayat community were, the chief minister said, "Congress makes mistakes and overreacts later, as a damage control measure. In the era of digital electronic media, where everything is recorded, people won't trust them, and their clarifications don't have any value."

Also Read | Karnataka elections 2023: Hanuman takes centre stage, other issues on backburner

He also said, "Reports from the Varuna constituency have been good from day 1. The BJP is winning huge support from all sections. We are confident of winning there with a very good margin."

Reacting to Siddaramaiah campaigning with Sandalwood stars, Bommai said, "This reflects Siddaramaiah's insecurity as the BJP's situation in Varuna has improved. Earlier, he had said that he would only visit the constituency on the day of nomination, but now he is campaigning there with sandalwood stars." 

Dismissing pre-poll surveys that give the Congress an edge in the state, Bommai said, "The response of the voters and enthusiasm of party workers is the main parameter or indicator for us to predict results. So we are sure that we will reach a comfortable majority." 

He added that with the arrival of the Prime Minister in the state for election campaigning, the BJP hopes to win a greater number of seats with a larger margin.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Congress 
BJP
basavaraj bommai
Siddaramiah
Mysuru

Related videos

What's Brewing

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

 