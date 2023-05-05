Congress's clarifications only indicate their insecurity and dishonesty: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Congress leaders' promise to develop Anjaneya temples and constitute the Anjadri board (after announcing to ban the Bajarang Dal in their manifesto) is a result of insecurity among the party's leaders. "There is no honesty and truth in the words of Congress leaders. People won't accept it," Bommai said.

He was speaking to media persons on his arrival at the Mysuru airport to hold roadshows in the T Narasipura and Varuna constituencies in the Mysuru district on Friday.

Also reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's clarification that he only meant that CM Bommai was corrupt and that not all from the Lingayat community were, the chief minister said, "Congress makes mistakes and overreacts later, as a damage control measure. In the era of digital electronic media, where everything is recorded, people won't trust them, and their clarifications don't have any value."

He also said, "Reports from the Varuna constituency have been good from day 1. The BJP is winning huge support from all sections. We are confident of winning there with a very good margin."

Reacting to Siddaramaiah campaigning with Sandalwood stars, Bommai said, "This reflects Siddaramaiah's insecurity as the BJP's situation in Varuna has improved. Earlier, he had said that he would only visit the constituency on the day of nomination, but now he is campaigning there with sandalwood stars."

Dismissing pre-poll surveys that give the Congress an edge in the state, Bommai said, "The response of the voters and enthusiasm of party workers is the main parameter or indicator for us to predict results. So we are sure that we will reach a comfortable majority."

He added that with the arrival of the Prime Minister in the state for election campaigning, the BJP hopes to win a greater number of seats with a larger margin.

