Deve Gowda to campaign for Mohiuddin Bava

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) president H D Deve Gowda will be visiting Dakshina Kannada district in poll-bound Karnataka on Monday as part of campaigning for the May 10 elections.

Addressing reporters here on Sunday, party MLC B M Farooq said Gowda will be canvassing voters in Mangaluru North constituency for party candidate Mohiudeen Bava, who recently quit the Congress and joined the JD(S).

Farooq said the JD(S) supremo will also visit Sunkadakatte Ambike Annapurneshwari Temple, Balavandi Daivasthana and Gurupura Kambala Dargah. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at Gurupur.

Gowda, 89, will be holding a series of rallies across the state with just a few days to go for the end of campaigning on May 8. JD(S) second-in-command and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy will attend a public convention at Krisnapura here on May 5, Farooq said.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and counting of votes will be on May 13.