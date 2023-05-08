Did Congress misquote Sonia's comment on Karnataka?

Did Congress misquote Sonia's comment on Karnataka?

The party's official handle tweeted with three images of Sonia addressing the rally

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 08 2023, 21:54 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 21:54 ist
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Has the Congress twitter handle misquoted former party president Sonia Gandhi and given the BJP an opportunity to target her and the party during the final leg of Karnataka elections?

The tweet by the party on its official handle quoted Sonia as saying at the Hubballi rally on May 6 that Congress would not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's "reputation, sovereignty or integrity" but the top leader did not make any such mention during her 12 minute speech.

Also Read | EC seeks Kharge's clarification on Sonia's ‘Karnataka sovereignty’ remark
 

This gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi an opportunity to attack the Congress on Sunday while the BJP approached the Election Commission citing the tweet on Monday, prompting the poll body to ask Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to clarify and take rectification measures in respect to the social media post.

The party's official handle tweeted with three images of Sonia addressing the rally, "CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

In her speech, Sonia attacked the BJP and said that don't think people of Karnataka are powerless and weak and that people of Karnataka are dependent on anyone's blessings. She also said people of Karnataka are not cowards or greedy that you can mislead them and people will tell you on May 10 what they are made of. 

(Please embed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VBves-8ccs)

Sources indicated that senior leaders were livid at the faux paz. While action is expected soon, sources said they were at a loss to understand how this “misrepresented” remark was tweeted hours after the event was over.

Modi had used the remarks on Twitter to attack the Congress and Sonia, claiming that the "Shahi Parivar"” of the Congress wanted Karnataka to secede from India. “I never thought that the tukde-tukde gang disease would reach such heights,” he said.

The BJP also approached the Election Commission over the use of the term "sovereignty" for Karnataka, seeking action against Sonia and her party's derecognise the party. It also demanded registration of FIR against Sonia.

Amid the controversy, Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala said, “the desperation of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP is glaring as they seek to clutch at straws for want of a narrative in Karnataka. We reject the fakery and falsehood being perpetuated by the PM as he refuses to answer a single question on why BJP is denigrating the 'swabhimaan' of Karnataka.” 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Sonia Gandhi
BJP
Indian Politics
India News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

 