Did Congress misquote Sonia's comment on Karnataka?

Has the Congress twitter handle misquoted former party president Sonia Gandhi and given the BJP an opportunity to target her and the party during the final leg of Karnataka elections?

The tweet by the party on its official handle quoted Sonia as saying at the Hubballi rally on May 6 that Congress would not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's "reputation, sovereignty or integrity" but the top leader did not make any such mention during her 12 minute speech.

This gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi an opportunity to attack the Congress on Sunday while the BJP approached the Election Commission citing the tweet on Monday, prompting the poll body to ask Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to clarify and take rectification measures in respect to the social media post.

The party's official handle tweeted with three images of Sonia addressing the rally, "CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity." pic.twitter.com/W6HjKYWjLa — Congress (@INCIndia) May 6, 2023

In her speech, Sonia attacked the BJP and said that don't think people of Karnataka are powerless and weak and that people of Karnataka are dependent on anyone's blessings. She also said people of Karnataka are not cowards or greedy that you can mislead them and people will tell you on May 10 what they are made of.

Sources indicated that senior leaders were livid at the faux paz. While action is expected soon, sources said they were at a loss to understand how this “misrepresented” remark was tweeted hours after the event was over.

Modi had used the remarks on Twitter to attack the Congress and Sonia, claiming that the "Shahi Parivar"” of the Congress wanted Karnataka to secede from India. “I never thought that the tukde-tukde gang disease would reach such heights,” he said.

The BJP also approached the Election Commission over the use of the term "sovereignty" for Karnataka, seeking action against Sonia and her party's derecognise the party. It also demanded registration of FIR against Sonia.

Amid the controversy, Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala said, “the desperation of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP is glaring as they seek to clutch at straws for want of a narrative in Karnataka. We reject the fakery and falsehood being perpetuated by the PM as he refuses to answer a single question on why BJP is denigrating the 'swabhimaan' of Karnataka.”