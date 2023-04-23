Disqualify Nirani, Congress tells EC

The Congress on Sunday urged the Election Commission to disqualify Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani after authorities seized valuables allegedly from a sugar factory linked to him.

Addressing a news conference, Congress leaders Gaurav Vallabh and Alka Lamba said, "On April 21, silver lamps, Rs 1.82 crore cash, Rs 37.64 lakh freebies and drugs worth Rs 45.25 lakh were seized. We demand Election Commission to disqualify Nirani from contesting as apart from freebies, drugs were also found,” Vallabh and Lamba said.

The sitting MLA is seeking re-election from Bilagi.