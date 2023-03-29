EC's plan-of-action to curb money misuse in poll-bound Karnataka

Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced the schedule for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. Among other announcements and acknowledgements made by the ECI, a lot of emphasis was given to the misuse of money power.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the urban apathy and misuse of money power have emerged as two major issues and appropriate initiatives are being taken in this regard.

"We have directed all the enforcement authorities on this," said the CEC.

To ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections, the awareness and co-operation of citizens are key. Citizens can report any kind of electoral malpractices to the ECI through cVIGIL App, the CEC noted.

Ensuring inducement and intimidation free elections

In order to ensure a free and fair election without any misuse of power, the EC has directed all agencies for "strict, stern and timely action on any attempt to misuse money power." Apart from this, there will be a strict vigilance over bribery. Air Intelligence will be deployed to watch out for unscheduled flights.



Credit: Twitter/@ECISVEEP



Any kind of cash movements will be monitored to ensure they go through designated vahicles in particular hours with legitimate documentation. There will be a strict watch over warehouses for freebies and and sesitive goods that might be distributed to lure voters. The ECI will also have a social media cell to monitor fake news.



Credit: Twitter/@ECISVEEP



Strict vigil on inter-state borders

The Election Commission (EC) is strengthening its teams to curb the misuse of money power, the CEC added.



Credit: Twitter/@ECISVEEP



There will be 2,400 static surveillance teams to keep strict vigil and multiple agencies working in synergy and coordination, along with monitoring on 171 Interstate check posts in 19 districts (sharing borders with other states).

The ECI assured strict and timely action on use of money power and expenditure-sensitive constituencies will be mapped and strict vigil over inter-state border check posts.

Multiple agencies will be working in synergy coordination like the excise department, police department, forest department and the commercial tax department.

(With agency inputs)