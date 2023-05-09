Election FAQs: How is a state government formed?

Article 164 of the Constitution of India lays down the process for the formation of state governments

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 09 2023, 18:22 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 02:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

With the Karnataka Assembly elections just around the corner, let us take a look at how state governments are formed in India.

After elections to the states' legislative assemblies, the party or coalition that wins a majority of seats forms the state government. The Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, lay down the rules for the conduct of elections to the states' legislative assemblies. The process of the formation of a state government is governed by several constitutional provisions and laws.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections

Article 164 of the Constitution of India states that the Chief Minister shall be appointed by the Governor and the other ministers shall be appointed by the Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister holds office at the pleasure of the Governor, and the Council of Ministers is collectively responsible to the Legislative Assembly. 

The Election Commission will count the votes and declare the results for the Karnataka Assembly election on May 13. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will then invite the party or coalition that can prove they have a majority of seats on the floor of the House to form the government. In case no party or coalition has a clear majority, the Governor will then invite the leader of the single largest party to form the government and give him/her 10 days to prove an absolute majority. If the party is unable to show a majority in the prescribed time period, the Governor may then dissolve the Assembly, unless an arrangement for a "Minority government" has been agreed upon.

 

 

