H D Kumaraswamy says he’ll contest only from Channapatna

Kumaraswamy says he’ll contest only from Channapatna

There were rumors that the former CM would contest from Mandya Assembly constituency, if the saffron party decides to field Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh there

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 21 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 05:17 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

Putting an end to rumours that he will contest from two seats, former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that Channapatna will be his only pick.

Speaking to DH, Kumaraswamy made it clear that he will not contest from any other constituency.

There were rumors that the former CM would contest from Mandya Assembly constituency, if the saffron party decides to field Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh there. The rumors making rounds were connected to the defeat of Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against Sumalatha. "I will contest only from Channapatna and we are capable of winning Mandya even by fielding any of our party workers," Kumaraswamy said. 

The JD(S) leader blamed BJP for the rumour. "Such things can be spread only by BJP to divert the attention of voters, which will not be possible for them in my case and I have confidence in my voters," Kumaraswamy said.

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
H D Kumaraswamy
Channapatna

