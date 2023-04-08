I will support Kharge if he becomes Karnataka CM, says DK Shivakumar 

If AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge becomes the chief minister, I am ready to work with him,” KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Saturday.

“Kharge is a senior leader who has made several sacrifices for the party. He started as a block president and became the AICC president. This can happen only in Congress,” he said.

He is an asset to the state and the country, Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar’s statement comes at a time when there are multiple CM aspirants in the Congress party, including Siddaramaiah and M B Patil.

The party has appointed Sudham Das as the party’s co-chairman of the campaign committee.

The party has taken this decision to take pressure off one person, since M B Patil who heads the committee is also contesting polls, Shivakumar added.