Disgruntled Shettar joins Cong after quitting BJP

Jagadish Shettar joins Congress after quitting BJP ahead of the Karnataka polls

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 17 2023, 09:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 09:46 ist
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joins the Congress. Credit: Twitter/@GouravVallabh

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Jagadish Shettar on Monday joined the Congress in the presence of top state-level leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar.

Earlier, Shettar had resigned as a Karnataka MLA in the aftermath of the BJP denying him a ticket for the upcoming elections in the state.

Shettar's decision to join the Congress is expected to come as a massive boost for the grand old party ahead of the polls.

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 and counting is slated to take place on May 13.

More to follow...

