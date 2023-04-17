Jagadish Shettar joins Congress after quitting BJP ahead of the Karnataka polls

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Jagadish Shettar on Monday joined the Congress in the presence of top state-level leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar.

#WATCH | Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar & Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah at the party office in Bengaluru. Jagadish Shettar resigned from BJP yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vxqVuKKPs1 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

Earlier, Shettar had resigned as a Karnataka MLA in the aftermath of the BJP denying him a ticket for the upcoming elections in the state.

Shettar's decision to join the Congress is expected to come as a massive boost for the grand old party ahead of the polls.

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 and counting is slated to take place on May 13.

