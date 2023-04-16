JD(S) fields ex-MLA's son from Chamaraja

JD(S) fields ex-MLA's son from Chamaraja

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy issued ‘B’ form to Ramesh at the temporary helipad constructed at HD Kote on Sunday

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 16 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 03:01 ist
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH File Photo

The JD(S) has fielded H K Ramesh, son of a former MLA from Chamaraja Assembly constituency, thus setting at rest speculations over Bhavani Revanna contesting from the segment.

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy issued ‘B’ form to Ramesh at the temporary helipad constructed at HD Kote on Sunday. Kumaraswamy was in Mysuru district to participate in the ‘Pancharathna Yatre’, in KR Nagar, on Sunday. Ramesh is the son of former MLA late H Kempegowda. He is serving as the JD(S) city secretary.

Chamaraja
JD(S)
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Assembly Elections 2023

