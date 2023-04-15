JD(S) promises something for everyone ahead of Karnataka polls

The JD(S) has released 12 promises for the Assembly elections.

Former prime minister and party supremo H D Deve Gowda released them here on Saturday and said that the JD(S) would work hard to fulfil the promises, if voted to power.

The promises are based on the announcements made during the Pancha Rathna yatra taken out by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy across the state.

“We will also release a manifesto soon,” said Gowda.

The promises are similar to the guarantees released by the Congress.

The 12 promises are:

Matrushree scheme for women’s empowerment

Raitha chaitanya for farmers’ welfare

To increase pension for senior citizens from Rs 1,200 to Rs 5,000

To increase pension for people with special needs from Rs 600 to Rs 2,500

Welfare of police personnel

Kannada first policy

Free bicycle for high school students

Electric scooter for graduating girl students

Rs 25 lakh from CM relief fund for patients of deadly diseases

Youth empowerment

Law for the protection of advocates