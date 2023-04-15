JD(S) promises something for everyone ahead of Karnataka polls

The JD(S) has released 12 promises for the Assembly elections.
Former prime minister and party supremo H D Deve Gowda released them here on Saturday and said that the JD(S) would work hard to fulfil the promises, if voted to power.
The promises are based on the announcements made during the Pancha Rathna yatra taken out by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy across the state.
“We will also release a manifesto soon,” said Gowda.
Read | Karnataka polls: JD(S) releases list of six more candidates, 149 names cleared so far
The promises are similar to the guarantees released by the Congress.
The 12 promises are:
Matrushree scheme for women’s empowerment
Raitha chaitanya for farmers’ welfare
To increase pension for senior citizens from Rs 1,200 to Rs 5,000
To increase pension for people with special needs from Rs 600 to Rs 2,500
Welfare of police personnel
Kannada first policy
Free bicycle for high school students
Electric scooter for graduating girl students
Rs 25 lakh from CM relief fund for patients of deadly diseases
Youth empowerment
Law for the protection of advocates
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery
After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output
Bad Bunny makes history with sweeping Coachella set
Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies
Kenya launches first operational satellite into orbit
Ritchie sued for contract breach over 'The Gentlemen'
Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency
‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians
The blossom-headed parakeet
The souring of personal relationships