Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Ahead of vote count, BJP and Congress claim victory

The BJP and Congress were both steadfast by claiming to emerge victorious when the Assembly election results come out on Saturday.

After a meeting at BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa's residence, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai maintained that the saffron party will reach the magic number (113).

"We have ground reports from all districts and constituencies. We have booth-wise reports also. We will get an absolute majority," Bommai said.

He said he had briefed the BJP central leadership on the situation here. "They're also confident about a full majority. I've been asked to share reports so that (party workers) gain moral strength," he said.

The meeting at Yediyurappa's house also had senior leader A T Ramaswamy among others. Emerging out of the meeting, BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar said the party will get more than 105 seats, but less than 120.

The BJP has attached two prominent leaders with each MLA candidate. The leaders are required to bring the victorious MLAs to Bengaluru as soon as they get their election certificates. BJP district presidents have been tasked to keep tabs on winnable rebel and independent candidates who will be persuaded to head to Bengaluru.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said the BJP is sure of winning 108 seats based on feedback from party workers. "There's a tight fight in 35 seats," he added.

'Congress winning'

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said his party is winning big.

"Congress is going to win with a thumping majority. I also want to thank all the 6.5 crore Kannadigas for the way they have inspired confidence in Congress," he said.

At a meeting in Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence here, senior leaders are said to have discussed the likely results district-wise and made a list of prospective winners.

In each district, the party is said to have appointed two leaders to ferry victorious candidates to Bengaluru where they will be secured to prevent any poaching attempt by the BJP.

It is also said that Congress is considering approaching victorious Independent candidates, including BJP rebels, to shore up its tally if required.