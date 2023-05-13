Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress leads by over 20,000 votes in these 6 seats

As the counting began for 224 member assembly polls, trends showed Congress leaders maintaining massive leads in a few constituencies.

According to ECI data as of 11:20 am, Laxman Savadi contesting from Athani constituency gained a total of 40,225 votes, a lead of over 25,000 votes against BJP's Mahesh Kumathalli, who received 15, 218.

In the Bellary constituency, B Nagendra, who received 54,889 votes led against BJP's B Sreeramulu, who garnered 32,160 votes to his name.

The Yemkanmardi constituency seat saw the grand old party's Satish Jarkiholi, with 60,699 votes, led against BJP's Basavaraj Hundri by about 35,000 votes, with the latter having received just about 25,000 votes.

The Chamrajpet seat is also seeing a one-sided race with the party's B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan garnering 58,756 votes to his name and claiming a nearly 48,000-vote lead against JD(S)'s C Govindaraj. Similiarily, Sarvagnanagar constituency also saw the Congress lead by a huge margin, with K J George receiving 73,991 votes, as opposed to second-place Padmanabha Reddy who received 24, 657 votes.

Victory is also almost decided in the Chitradurga constituency for the party, with K C Veerendra Pappi claiming 59, 883 votes against BJP's G H Thippa Reddy, who has received 35,442 votes.

D K Shivakumar also saw victory nearing from his stronghold Kanakapura seat, with the KPCC chief having received 50, 484 votes. JD(S)'s B Nagaraju is in second spot, with 8,738 votes.

However, the Varuna seat could see a tight race between Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and BJP's V Somanna, with the former currently leading by almost 5,00 votes.