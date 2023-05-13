Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Modi congratulates Congress on win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress on their win in the Karnataka Assembly polls as the grand old party crossed the majority mark bagging 118 seats.

"Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations," he said, also thanking BJP supporters and vowing to serve the state with more vigour.

"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come.," Modi added.

The victorious Congress has meanwhile slammed the BJP claims of being able to bag 150 seats with Siddaramaiah telling media persons "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Basavaraj Bommai lied that they would win 150 seats. Because, they knew they would be defeated in the State, since Amit Shah had home department portfolio and intelligence agencies with him. Yet, they tried to win with money power. But people defeated them."

He further added "Any number of visits of Modi has not made any impact on people in this election. Several people who cheated Congress and migrated to BJP earlier including K Sudhakar, S T Somashekar, Munirathna have been defeated in this election. Few of them where there were no strong candidates have won."

The Congress leader ended with the scathing attack that "BJP claims to make India-'Congress free'. But BJP is not in power in West Bengal, Orissa, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Punjab Himachal Pradesh. Rajasthan, Delhi and other places. Even in Madhya Pradesh, BJP came to power with Operation Kamala. So BJP has not come to power on its own in many places."