Karnataka Assembly Elections to take place on May 10, counting to be held on May 13

The polling to elect the next state Assembly of Karnataka will take place in a single phase on May 10, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

The votes will be counted on May 13, said the CEC, who was accompanied by the two other Election Commissioners, Anup Pandey and Arun Goel, during announcement of the schedule of the polls.

Here is the full schedule for Karnataka Assembly Elections:





Poll Events Schedule Date of Issue of Gazette Notification April 13 Last Date of Nominations April 20 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations April 21 Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures April 24 Date of Polls May 10 Date of Counting May 13

The Election Commission will set up polling stations for over 5.21 crore voters across the state's 224 constituencies, including 36 reserved for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and 15 reserved for the ones belonging to the Scheduled Tribes.

There are 9.17 lakh first time voters in the state. The CEC said that 41,432 voters, who would turn 18 between January 2 to April 1, would also be eligible to cast votes in the coming elections.

The registered voters in Karnataka also include 16,976 centenarian voters. The EC will make special outreach to the senior citizens, including the centenarians, to encourage them to cast votes.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly ends on May 24, 2023.