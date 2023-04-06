Karnataka: Bommai dares Congress to clarify stand on internal reservation

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday demanded that the Congress clarify its stand on whether it was pro or against internal reservation.

This comes amid statements from Congress leaders that they will undo the changes brought in by the BJP government, which provided internal reservation for the SCs.

Addressing the gathering at the 'thanks-giving convention' organised by the Karnataka State Scheduled Castes Federation here, Bommai said, “If you have the guts, let Congress leader Siddaramaiah say that he will oppose internal reservation. Clarify your stand on reservation. The Dalit community should know your stand,” he said.

"If you (Congress) touch the amendment to internal reservation, there will be a revolution in the state," the chief minister warned.

In 2016, when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, he participated in a function at the same venue in Hubballi, but he did not declare his stand on internal reservation.

The Congress has been practising double standards and it believes in 'divide and rule' policy. Therefore, people should be very careful about Congress, Bommai advised.

"The party always insulted and meted out injustice to Dalit community people and its leaders. They did not allow Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar to be buried in Delhi after his death. Former prime minister Indira Gandhi used Babu Jagjivan Ram to win the 1972 elections, Later, he was sidelined by the Congress," Bommai said.

He clarified that there was no proposal to remove the SC status and reservation for Lambani, Bhovi, Koracha, Korama and other communities.

"The BJP government will never remove the SC status of these communities till the sun and moon exist," he said.

BJP list to be out tomorrow

Bommai said the list of BJP candidates for the elections would be released at a meeting on April 8.

Speaking to reporters at the Hubballi airport, the chief minister said that the meeting of the party's state core committee ended on Wednesday and the list would be released on April 8.

When asked about star campaigners, Bommai said the central leaders had held a meeting with noted Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan and no further information was available. "Wait and see," the CM said.