Karnataka Election Result: Siddaramaiah defeats BJP's Somanna, wins on home turf by whopping margin

In the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah won by a whopping margin in Varuna, his home constituency.

The Congress leader defeated BJP's V Somanna by a margin of 46,163 votes.

A tough battle was expected in Varuna as BJP candidate and Housing Minister V Somanna had the active and visible support of BJP bigwigs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Yelachagere Bore village of Nanjangud taluk on May 7 was part of the outreach to the Varuna constituency segment. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also campaigned in Nanjangud on May 2.

Siddaramaiah had won the election from Varuna after its formation in 2008. He was elected again from the constituency in 2013 and his son Dr Yathindra won the last election from Varuna in 2018.

Siddaramaiah campaigned for four days initially – April 18 to 20 – in the constituency. He also campaigned for Congress candidates in and around Mysuru from May 6 to 10. Till the last minute, the Congress leader hoped to contest from two seats -- Varuna and Kolar. However, he contested only from Varuna.

All the support Somanna got from the BJP did not work in both Varuna and Chamarajanagar segments. In Chamarajanagar, Somanna lost to Congress candidate C Puttarangashetty by a margin of 7,533 votes.

In 2018, Siddaramaiah contested from Chamundeshwari and Badami, paving way for his son Dr Yathindra to contest from Varuna. Siddaramaiah lost to G T Devegowda of the JD(S) in Chamundeshwari, while he won Badami against BJP’s B Sriramulu.

Siddaramaiah has won five -- 1983, 1985, 1994, 2004 and 2006 -- of the eight elections he contested from Chamundeshwari. He lost the elections in 1989, 1999 and 2018.

Retired political science professor J Somashekar said Siddaramaiah’s personality, commitment and leadership helped him win the elections. “He made inclusive politics more visible with this victory,” he said.

Now, the question is, whether he will become a chief minister for a second term or not.