Karnataka election: Shettar defies BJP order, says 'will contest' in polls

BJP high command on Tuesday asked former chief minister Jagadish Shettar not to contest from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency (earlier Hubballi Rural) which he has been representing continuously since 1994.

However, Shettar made his stand clear that he would contest and would be active in politics for 10-15 more years.

"I am shocked and hurt. I don't know why they asked me to vacate and give chance to others. I have requested the high command to reconsider its decision, and I will wait till tomorrow," he said.

Shettar comes from a family having close links with Jan Sangh, RSS and BJP. His uncle was a Jan Sangh MLA, and his father was a mayor. He was also considered one of the strong Lingayat faces in BJP.

Shettar said the party high command clarified that there was no negative opinion about him in the surveys, and it did not furnish proper answers about the criteria for this decision. "They just said you are senior and make way for others," he added.

"Were former chief ministers not given tickets in other states? I have no black spot like a corruption allegation in my career. I have worked hard to build the party in the region, with total loyalty to the party. If I am denied a ticket, people in the region will also be in a big shock," he said.

Stating that he has already started campaigning and people are expressing huge support this time also, he said "I don't know why the high command is doing so. I have sought reconsideration. I have age, health and no anti-incumbency," he noted.

If they had to take this decision, they should have asked me a couple of months back itself, so that I could also have respect, Shettar added.

"I will contest, and I will wait for the high command's decision till tomorrow," he said.