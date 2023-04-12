As BJP faces ire over tickets, Bommai visits temple

Karnataka polls: As BJP faces ire over tickets, CM goes on temple run

The CM offered prayers at Dharmasthala and said that he has offered prayers for the welfare of the state

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday visited Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple and Kukke Subrahmanya Temple.

The CM offered prayers at Dharmasthala and said that he has offered prayers for the welfare of the state. "Truth will triumph," he said.

He arrived from Bengaluru in a helicopter.

On Minister for Port and Inland Water Transport and a six-time MLA from Sullia reserve constituency S Angara announcing his retirement from politics, after having failed to get a ticket from the BJP, the CM said, "Angara from Sullia is a gentleman politician. I will speak to him personally."

On Congress-bound BJP MLA Laxman Savadi, the CM said, "Savadi has a close attachment with party and me. He would have issued statements in anger. I will sort it out after holding talks with him," he added.

"K S Eshwarappa has not retired politically. He will be in election politics. The high command will speak to him," he said.

MLA Harish Poonja and MLC K Prathap Simha Nayak were present.

After arriving from Kukke Subrahmanya, the CM visited Mangaladevi and Shree Brahma Baidarkala Garadi Kshetra in Mangaluru. He will also visit Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple, Someshwara Temple near Ullal and Kollur Mookambika Temple on Thursday.

Sunil Kumar visits Kukke

After the announcement of the ticket, Minister V Sunil Kumar visited Kukke Subrahmanya Temple. He also visited Hosaligamma and offered 'Shesha Seve' at Kukke. Later on, he visited Adi Subrahmanya.

