Karnataka polls | Before Kichha, other major Kannada movie stars who had a tryst with politics

Kichha Sudeep canvassing for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavara Bommai for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 created a lot of ripples, with some even questioning his move to enter the political arena as a star campaigner. However, Sudeep is not the first one, nor will he be the last to make a political appearance.

Here is a list of a few Kannada actors who have made it big in politics.

Ambareesh: Fondly called Mandyada Gandu for his appearance in the eponymous movie, this Kannada hero tested political waters in 1994 as he swore his loyalty to the Congress. In 1998, he joined Janata Dal (Secular) and contested general elections in 1998 from Mandya and won. Later on, he rejoined the Congress and became an MP. But he resigned as a Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting over the issue of river Cauvery in the year 2007. At that time, he had represented the Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency. He passed away in 2018.

Sumalatha Ambareesh: After the demise of Ambareesh, his wife, Sumalatha, took the political plunge as she defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) and entered the Lok Sabha from Mandya. A multi-lingual actress, she has acted in more than 220 movies spanning different languages.

Jaggesh: Known for his comic wit and catchy dialogues, Jaggesh, interestingly, started his cinematic career as a villain. He made his political debut by joining the Congress party and quit it in 2008 as he alleged “step-motherly treatment”. He later joined the BJP and is still with the saffron party, as a Rajya Sabha member. Before this, he was also an MLC and vice-chairman of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

Shruti: One of the most sought-after actresses in Sandalwood, Shruti is a member of the BJP, which she joined in 2008. Later on, she was also made the chairperson of the Karnataka Women and Child Development Corporation. In 2008, she joined the Karnataka Janata Paksha, which eventually merged with the BJP.

Tara: A multi-faceted actress, Tara joined the BJP in 2009, saying she was impressed by the women-centric programmes of the saffron party. In 2012, she was elected as the president of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy. In the same year, she was nominated as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Umashree: Known for her acting prowess, she has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She joined the Congress and was made an MLA in 2013. She also held a position as a minister for the Women and Child Development department in the state.

Ramya: Known for her oomph and glamorous roles in the Sandalwood movie industry, Ramya, in her heyday, ruled the roost. She has won several awards for her acting prowess. Politically, she owed her loyalty to the Congress. She joined the party in 2012 and was given a ticket from Mandya for Lok Sabha, which she won by a good margin. She was later given the responsibility of taking care of the digital wing of the national party.

Indeed, tinseltown and politics have an inseparable bond!