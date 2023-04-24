Karnataka polls: Clash of Brahmins in Basavanagudi

Basavanagudi, which has a predominantly Brahmin voter base, is poised to witness a keenly contested election between the BJP and Congress, as both parties have nominated Brahmin candidates.

While the BJP has fielded L A Ravi Subramanya, a three-term sitting MLA, the Congress has chosen a fellow Brahmin, U B Venkatesh. Targeting the constituency’s Vokkaliga votes, the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded K V Shankar.

An estimate by the Congress has shown that out of the 2.3 lakh voters in the constituency, 75,000 are Brahmins and 65,000 are Vokkaligas. The constituency also has a substantial population of middle and upper middle-class individuals, and senior citizens constitute 32% of the electorate.

The BJP is hedging its bets on the formidable popularity and long-standing influence of Subramanya, while the Congress and JD(S) are banking on the people’s craving for novelty after three successive terms under the current incumbent.

Congress candidate Venkatesh, who is vocal on the Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative bank scam in which several depositors lost their money, could help him gather votes. The BJP countered him saying their government has probed the scam and protected the investors’ interest.

Most of the constituency boasts of well-planned and well-implemented basic infrastructure, a few pockets still grapple with perennial water supply problems and inadequate or non-existent drainage systems.

“Roads, water supply, and such basic infrastructure are good in the majority of the areas,” said Venkatesh Murthy, a resident of Girinagar. “However, the constituency lacks good parks, playgrounds, and community halls,” Murthy said.

Another resident said though the constituency is blessed with several heritage centres, none of them had been developed.

Acknowledging this, Subramanya said he has a plan to develop the constituency into a tourist hub. “We have many heritage sites and going ahead, I want to develop a tourist circuit in the area. This will also create job opportunities and help improve the economy,” he said.

The candidates also vowed in unison that they would develop the constituency’s health infrastructure. “There are not enough government hospitals and schools in the area. I will focus and ensure healthcare and better educational facilities are developed,” Venkatesh said.