Cong puts DKS against DKS in Karnataka as 'precaution'

Karnataka polls: Congress fields DKS against DKS in Kanakapura as 'precautionary measure'

The BJP has fielded senior leader R Ashoka to contest against Shivakumar from Kanakapura

Shruthi HM Sastry
Shruthi HM Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 20 2023, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 17:41 ist

In a dramatic move, Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, DK Suresh has filed his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming Assembly Elections from Kanakapura. His brother and KPCC President DK Shivakumar is also contesting as a Congress candidate from the same constituency. 

Read | BJP's Lingayat leaders raise 'Lingayat CM' pitch to counter Congress narrative

According to party sources, the decision to field Suresh from the same constituency was taken as a "precautionary measure". 

Shivakumar has 19 cases pending against him with no convictions. These include cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and those for evasion of income tax. "Although there are no convictions, we wanted to play it safe. We all know how the BJP misuses central investigation agencies.  In a desperate attempt, they may strike against DK Shivakumar. Hence the party decided that Suresh should contest as a covering candidate," sources said. 

The BJP has fielded senior leader R Ashoka to contest against Shivakumar from Kanakapura. Ashoka is a Vokkaliga like Shivakumar. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
DK Suresh
DK Shivakumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Two white tiger cubs released in Delhi zoo enclosure

Two white tiger cubs released in Delhi zoo enclosure

World’s language diversity at risk, hints research

World’s language diversity at risk, hints research

Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine

12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

 