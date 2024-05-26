No official response from Centre yet on request to cancel Prajwal Revanna's passport: G Parameshwara

Reiterating the state government's commitment to protect the interests of victims of Hassan sexual abuse cases and providing security to them, the Home Minister said, the Superintendent of Police there and range IG have been instructed to ensure that victims don't face any problems.

To a question on some organisations and thinkers organising 'Hassan Chalo' demanding arrest of Prajwal and protection for women, on May 30, he said, "they might be doing it for public awareness, let them do it."

Regarding JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy demanding punishment for real culprits behind the pen drive leak and circulation case, Parameshwara said, "we are doing it. To find the real culprit, Prajwal's role -- the SIT has been formed. From the investigation it will be known as to who is involved, who distributed the pen drives. Investigation is on, at this stage making statements may hamper the probe."

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after number of pen drives allegedly containing explicit videos involving Prajwal were reportedly circulated in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

Hitting back at the state BJP president B Y Vijayendra's comments targeting the state government for alleged deterioration of law and order in the state, Parameshwara said let him see the situation in BJP-ruled states as he asserted that the Congress government in Karnataka won't let the law and order situation to deteriorate at any cost.