Karnataka polls: JD(S) final list out

The JD(S) on Thursday released the final list of candidates for 13 constituencies, including Mangalore City North, and all of them filed the nomination papers on the same day.

The candidates are: A B Malakareddy for Yadgir, Channabasappa Balappa Giddannavar for Gokak, Ashwini Singaiah Poojera for Kittur, Mohiuddin Bawa for Mangalore City North, Mahadevappa for Molkalmur, Abdul Jaffer Ali for Shivajinagar, Anuradha for Pulikeshinagar, Manjunath Gowda for Shantinagar, Ashroff Ali for Belthangady, Rauf Patel for Bhalki, Shashidar Channabasappa Yeligaar for Shiggaon, Altaf Kumpala for Mangalore and Prakash Rafael Gomes for Bantwal.