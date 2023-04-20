Karnataka polls: JD(S) final list out

Karnataka polls: JD(S) final list out

All of them filed the nomination papers on the same day

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 20 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 06:42 ist
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH File Photo

The JD(S) on Thursday released the final list of candidates for 13 constituencies, including Mangalore City North, and all of them filed the nomination papers on the same day.

The candidates are: A B Malakareddy for Yadgir, Channabasappa Balappa Giddannavar for Gokak, Ashwini Singaiah Poojera for Kittur, Mohiuddin Bawa for Mangalore City North, Mahadevappa for Molkalmur,  Abdul Jaffer Ali for Shivajinagar, Anuradha for Pulikeshinagar, Manjunath Gowda for Shantinagar, Ashroff Ali for Belthangady, Rauf Patel for Bhalki, Shashidar Channabasappa Yeligaar for Shiggaon, Altaf Kumpala for Mangalore and Prakash Rafael Gomes for Bantwal.

JD(S)
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

