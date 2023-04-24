Rahul to interact with K'taka's sugarcane farmers today

Karnataka polls: Rahul to interact with sugarcane farmers, address public meeting on April 24

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2023, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 10:59 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

On the second day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will have an interaction with sugarcane farmers and youth, and later address a public meeting in the state on Monday.

At 2 pm, the former AICC president will take part in an interaction with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg in Belagavi district.

He will then leave for Gadag to take part in 'Yuva Samvaad' (interaction with youth).

Gandhi will then be in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's neighbouring constituency of Hangal in Haveri district where he will be addressing a public meeting in the evening. Bommai is contesting from Shiggaon segment in the district.

The Congress leader will then leave for Hubballi to board a flight back to Delhi.

On arriving in Karnataka on Sunday, Gandhi had paid obeisance to 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara at his resting place in Kudala Sangama, on the occasion of his birth anniversary that is observed as 'Basava Jayanti' in the state. He then travelled to Vijayapura where he held a massive roadshow and addressed a public meeting.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Rahul Gandhi
Sugarcane
Assembly Elections 2023

