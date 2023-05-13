Karnataka results show people want plurality: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asserted that the moral of the Karnataka assembly poll results is people “want plurality” and that “no central design to dominate” can repress them.

Congratulating people in Karnataka for their mandate in favour of change, the fiery TMC supremo also said “brute authoritarian and majoritarian” politics has been vanquished.

Track Karnataka poll results coverage here

"My salutations to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change!! Brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished!!

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Modi congratulates Congress on win

“When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity : that is the moral of the story, lesson for tomorrow," Banerjee tweeted.

My salutations to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change!! Brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished!! When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity : that is… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 13, 2023

The Congress has won 126 of the 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka so far and is leading in 10, while the BJP has won 60 and is ahead in 5, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website.