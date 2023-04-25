Kharge’s promise in Karnataka: Will replace CM, if found not performing

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that whoever became chief minister, if the Congress were to win the elections, would be replaced if he or she did not work to implement the party’s promises made to the people.

Addressing an election rally at Sullia, Kharge emphasised that the party would fulfil all promises made to the people.

“After assuming power, government should take pro-people, pro-poor measures. “Otherwise, the ruling party will become unpopular among the people,” he said.

Kharge recollected that the late leader Indira Gandhi, through the 10-point programmes during her tenure as prime minister, ushered in reforms in land laws, abolished bonded labour system, implemented nationalisation of banks and abolished privy purses to princely states.

People of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts established many independent banks in the district.

“But Modiji merged these independent banks. Vijaya Bank was one such bank that was merged with Bank of Baroda. Now, other people will secure jobs in these banks and they will get profit from it, while people of Karnataka suffer because of the BJP,” he said and added that the region had not benefited from any specific programme from the state or central government.

“BJP should first speak about its contribution to this region and then seek votes. They instigate conflicts between religions and ask for votes,” he stressed.